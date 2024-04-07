Remember there is life after death-Minister



Rev Benjamin Appiah, Brong Ahafo Presbytery Chairperson of the Presbyterian church of Ghana on Friday urged the public to always understand that there is life after death.

?He stated that there was an end to everything on earth as everyone would one day died and account for his actions during judgement.

Positions and wealth, he said, were good but should be acquired by using the right approach, and urged the public to always use the right conduit in seeking for worldly things.

?Rev. Appiah was speaking on the theme: ‘what next’ at the pre-burial service of Nana Bosomah Asor Nkrawire II, the late paramount chief of Sunyani.

?The paramount chief reigned for 44 years and died on July 2022 at the Sunyani Regional hospital.

??The presbytery chairperson told the sympathizers that death and judgement were real situations and urged them to change their attitudes.

??Rev. Appiah told the mourners not to rush in life for anything that would not last since life is a process into the future, adding that almost 4,000

religions in the world believe in life after death.

He called on the Sunyani traditional council to ensure that the right approach would be used in the appointment of a successor of the late Sunyani chief, adding the late Nana Nkrawire ?II was humble and everything done after his death must be peaceful.

??Rev. Appiah entreated all to seek the Lord and rely on Him into the future.

Source: Ghana News Agency