Resolution to renew board of Malabo PDGE District Monitoring Commission

RESOLUTION number 11, of 23rd September 2022, renewing the structure of the Board of the MALABO Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea District Monitoring Commission.

-“PRESIDENCY

In order to provide greater rigour and fresh vitality to the implementation of PDGE activities within the Malabo District PDGE Monitoring Commission, there is a need to readjust its current internal board structure.

By virtue of which, with respect to the circumstances met by these persons, and using the faculties granted to Me under Article 30, subparagraph f) of the General Statutes of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea, at the behest of the National Office,

I DECLARE:

Sole Article

The Board of the MALABO PDGE District Monitoring Commission is reconstituted, with the appointment of the cited Brother and Sister Militants for the posts also indicated:

PRESIDENT:

Brother Militant Manuel Cristóbal MORGADES ICHACA

FIRST VICE-PRESIDENT:

Brother Militant Gabriel MBA BELA

SECOND VICE-PRESIDENT

Brother Militant Gabriel MBEGA OBIANG LIMA

THIRD VICE-PRESIDENT:

Sister Militant María Teresa AVORO NGUEMA

FOURTH VICE-PRESIDENT

Sister Militant Mª Coloma EDJANG MBENGONO

FIFTH VICE-PRESIDENT:

Brother Militant Nicolás UTONDJI AKAPO

SPOKESPERSONS:

Brother Militant Quintiliano OBIANG NCULU

Brother Militant Andrés BOLOLO EKOBO

Brother Militant Pedro ONDO ABEKU

Brother Militant Martín NZENG MONSUY

Brother Militant Luis-Ángel MBA NGOMO

Brother Militant Victoriano NSUE ALOGO

Brother Militant Manuel-Sabina ASUMU KAWANG

Brother Militant Daniel EYIMI NZO

Brother Militant Vicente EBONG WHA

Sister Militant Felicia RODRIGUEZ SICALE

SECRETARIES:

Brother Militant José BIKORO ADA

Brother Militant Zenen NGUEMA NDONG NZANG

Sister Militant Chabeli RIOBI PATABOBE

TREASURERS:

Sister Militant Lucrecia ESTRADA ITU

Brother Militant Esteban-Jaime MAYA EKAKATA

ADVISERS:

Brother Militant Justo OBIANG OBIANG MANGUE

Brother Militant Gregorio BOHO CAMO

Brother Militant Vicente RODRIGUEZ SIOSA

Brother Militant Enrique MERCADER COSTA

Brother Militant Silvestre SIALE BILEKA

Brother Militant Carmelo-Mauro BICO BICO NSURU

Brother Militant Pedro NDONG ENGONO BILOGO

Brother Militant Jorge SERICHE DOUGAN DICK

MEMBERS:

Sister Militant Isabel ERAUL IVINA

Brother Militant David MBA ESO

Sister Militant Felisa AMADI SUAKIN

Sister Militant Filiberta-Pilar BEKARI JANDU

Sister Militant Rosa OBAMA ABANG

Brother Militant Anacleto OYONO NCHAMA

Brother Militant Cándido MUATETEMA GAITA

Brother Militant Reginaldo BALINGA ALENE

Brother Militant Ruslan OBIANG NSUE

Brother Militant José Manuel NGUEMA ADA

Brother Militant Alberto NDONG OBIANG NGUEMA LIMA

Brother Militant Gabriel OROBIYI BANKOLE

Brother Militant Faustino AKUM MBA AYANG

Brother Militant Jonás NSUE MIKUE

Brother Militant Casimiro BEHEBA SITE

REPEAL PROVISION:

Any Resolutions of equal or inferior scope which oppose that set out in this Resolution are repealed.

FINAL PROVISION:

The appointments in this Resolution come into force on the day it is published through the National News and Party media.

I thus order through this Resolution, issued in Malabo on the twenty-third day of September, two thousand and twenty-two.

DEMOCRACY, DEVELOPMENT AND WELL-BEING

OBIANG NGUEMA MBASOGO

PRESIDENT FOUNDER”

Source: Official Web Page of the Government