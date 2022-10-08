Resolution to renew board of Malabo PDGE District Monitoring Commission

RESOLUTION number 11, of 23rd September 2022, renewing the structure of the Board of the MALABO Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea District Monitoring Commission.
-“PRESIDENCY
In order to provide greater rigour and fresh vitality to the implementation of PDGE activities within the Malabo District PDGE Monitoring Commission, there is a need to readjust its current internal board structure.
By virtue of which, with respect to the circumstances met by these persons, and using the faculties granted to Me under Article 30, subparagraph f) of the General Statutes of the Democratic Party of Equatorial Guinea, at the behest of the National Office,
I DECLARE:
Sole Article
The Board of the MALABO PDGE District Monitoring Commission is reconstituted, with the appointment of the cited Brother and Sister Militants for the posts also indicated:
PRESIDENT:
Brother Militant Manuel Cristóbal MORGADES ICHACA
FIRST VICE-PRESIDENT:
Brother Militant Gabriel MBA BELA
SECOND VICE-PRESIDENT
Brother Militant Gabriel MBEGA OBIANG LIMA
THIRD VICE-PRESIDENT:
Sister Militant María Teresa AVORO NGUEMA
FOURTH VICE-PRESIDENT
Sister Militant Mª Coloma EDJANG MBENGONO
FIFTH VICE-PRESIDENT:
Brother Militant Nicolás UTONDJI AKAPO
SPOKESPERSONS:
Brother Militant Quintiliano OBIANG NCULU
Brother Militant Andrés BOLOLO EKOBO
Brother Militant Pedro ONDO ABEKU
Brother Militant Martín NZENG MONSUY
Brother Militant Luis-Ángel MBA NGOMO
Brother Militant Victoriano NSUE ALOGO
Brother Militant Manuel-Sabina ASUMU KAWANG
Brother Militant Daniel EYIMI NZO
Brother Militant Vicente EBONG WHA
Sister Militant Felicia RODRIGUEZ SICALE
SECRETARIES:
Brother Militant José BIKORO ADA
Brother Militant Zenen NGUEMA NDONG NZANG
Sister Militant Chabeli RIOBI PATABOBE
TREASURERS:
Sister Militant Lucrecia ESTRADA ITU
Brother Militant Esteban-Jaime MAYA EKAKATA
ADVISERS:
Brother Militant Justo OBIANG OBIANG MANGUE
Brother Militant Gregorio BOHO CAMO
Brother Militant Vicente RODRIGUEZ SIOSA
Brother Militant Enrique MERCADER COSTA
Brother Militant Silvestre SIALE BILEKA
Brother Militant Carmelo-Mauro BICO BICO NSURU
Brother Militant Pedro NDONG ENGONO BILOGO
Brother Militant Jorge SERICHE DOUGAN DICK
MEMBERS:
Sister Militant Isabel ERAUL IVINA
Brother Militant David MBA ESO
Sister Militant Felisa AMADI SUAKIN
Sister Militant Filiberta-Pilar BEKARI JANDU
Sister Militant Rosa OBAMA ABANG
Brother Militant Anacleto OYONO NCHAMA
Brother Militant Cándido MUATETEMA GAITA
Brother Militant Reginaldo BALINGA ALENE
Brother Militant Ruslan OBIANG NSUE
Brother Militant José Manuel NGUEMA ADA
Brother Militant Alberto NDONG OBIANG NGUEMA LIMA
Brother Militant Gabriel OROBIYI BANKOLE
Brother Militant Faustino AKUM MBA AYANG
Brother Militant Jonás NSUE MIKUE
Brother Militant Casimiro BEHEBA SITE
REPEAL PROVISION:
Any Resolutions of equal or inferior scope which oppose that set out in this Resolution are repealed.
FINAL PROVISION:
The appointments in this Resolution come into force on the day it is published through the National News and Party media.
I thus order through this Resolution, issued in Malabo on the twenty-third day of September, two thousand and twenty-two.
DEMOCRACY, DEVELOPMENT AND WELL-BEING
OBIANG NGUEMA MBASOGO
PRESIDENT FOUNDER”
Source: Official Web Page of the Government