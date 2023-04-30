University games: Athletes from 23 delegations begin competing in Ngaoundere

The 23rd edition of the University games in Ngaoundere kicked off on Saturday, April 29, with over 3000 athletes converging on the event ground.

The participants from 23 delegations representing the ten regions of Cameroon, will compete in 14 sports disciplines which will also feature cultural displays from fan clubs. The activities will run till May 6.

During the opening ceremony presided at by the Minister of Higher Education, accompanied by Minister Narcisse Mouelle Kombi of Sports and Physical Education, Jacques Fame Ndongo told the athletes that what has brought them together goes beyond winning a prize.

“Through this competition, we are celebrating friendship, fair play, performance, equity, sports ethic, and fraternity. It is therefore not just to win the trophy” the Higher Education Minister said.

The rector of the host University Prof. Uphie Chinje assured the population that all has been put in place to ensure a successful event.

This year’s edition of the games comes after a three-year break since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

