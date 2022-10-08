H. E. Nguema Obiang Mangue demands transparency in national ports public examination of candidates

The Malabo Administration has launched the public examination to apply for more than 600 jobs in the Malabo and Bata port sectors.

In that regard, the Vice-President of the Republic held talks with the heads of the ministries of the Public Administration and Administrative Reform, Work and Transport on Thursday at the People’s Palace in Malabo.

For Nguema Obiang Mangue, a competitive selection process is necessary in order to ensure transparency and to prevent unqualified applicants from gaining access to these posts.

With regard to those who are already working, the Vice-President instructed the examining commission to ensure that they only need to present the qualification that guarantees their training in port matters.

Nguema Obiang Mangue’s desire is to improve the quality of personnel in the sector and to avoid a situation of untrained people with corrupt ambitions.

The member of the Government also proposed that this job offer should be published through official media, with a reminder to send all files to the Ministry for Public Administration to serve as a filter, in order to guarantee legality.

During the working session, the Equatoguinean Vice-President revealed to those present that he is working, together with the Ministry for Work, on a project to organise an annual jobs fair to generate just over a thousand jobs. For Nguema Obiang Mangue, it is a way of creating contacts between employers and job applicants.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government