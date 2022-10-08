President of Republic meets senior commanders from Armed Forces and State Security Corps

The President of the Republic, His Excellency Obiang Nguema Mbasogo, as Commander in Chief of the Land, Sea and Air Armies, met components of the Armed Forces and State Security Corps at a meeting held on Thursday 6th October, at the People’s Palace in Malabo.

The meeting was attended by His Excellency Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Division General of the Land Forces and Vice-President of the Republic, Charged with Defence and State Security. Also present were leaders from the ministerial departments of National Defence and Security.

This meeting comes just a few days before the commemoration of the fifty-fourth anniversary of National Independence on 12th October 2022.

Source: Official Web Page of the Government